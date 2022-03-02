Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday made a video call and spoke with the state's girl students after they reached Slovakia on their way back home from war-torn Ukraine.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

CM Gehlot spoke with Rajasthan's students Ayushi Vishnoi and Bhavna Vishnoi who reached Slovakia from Ukraine's capital Kyiv, an official statement said.

In the statement, Gehlot said all these students were in constant touch with the state government and have reached Slovakia after overcoming all the difficulties.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

“She will be flying from Slovakia to Delhi with her classmates tomorrow,” he said.

State ministers and officials will receive them at the airport and take them to their homes.

The state government on Wednesday informed the members of the Rajasthan assembly that there are about 1,008 migrant Rajasthani citizens and students living in Ukraine.

A total of 207 of them have returned to Rajasthan safely, it said.

State Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said the Rajasthan government is making serious efforts at every level to bring the remaining students and migrants back to Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)