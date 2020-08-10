New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Appealing to "save the democracy" ahead of the Assembly session, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to all state MLAs earlier on Sunday.

A meeting chaired by Gehlot is underway at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.

Posting the letter on Twitter, he had said, "My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people's confidence in us, and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people. You may be an MLA from any political party but you should decide to understand the feelings of your other colleagues, family members, and voters of your region to ensure that the majority govt elected by the people is able to work firmly and efficiently for the interest of Rajasthan."

In a series of tweets, Gehlot further said that the "plots to destabilise the government do not succeed".

"I am confident that in the larger interest of people of the state, you will be on the side of truth and cooperate in fulfilling the promises made to the people for the development and prosperity of the state," he added.

Gehlot also lauded the work done by the government since its formation in 2018, including efforts to bring the state economy on track and measures taken against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Looking at the seriousness of the COVID-19, meetings were held with political groups, elected representatives, NGOs, saints, doctors, police, and others," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat feels Congress should assess the situation which compelled the Congress supporters to leave.

"I wish that his [Gehlot] hope is fulfilled but the Congress government should overview the reason behind the situation that their supporters had to leave in this way. He also needs to overview what made him use words like 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent)," he said while speaking to the reporters.

"They need to see what was the problem that they did not have communication among them for 18 months as they said. Instead of emotional appeal, they should clear what changes have they made or are expected to bring. What changes are they [Congress] expecting in their behaviour?" he questioned.

Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14.The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

