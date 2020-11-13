Pithoragarh (U'khd), Nov 13 (PTI) Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday undertook an aerial survey of India's border outposts in Tawaghat sector near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

The aerial recce was conducted by the Army Chief at around 9 am before he headed for Bareilly airbase from Pithoragarh, official sources here said.

Gen Naravane began his aerial survey of the border outposts (BoPs) in Uttarakhand with a visit to Mana, the last Indian village near the India-China border in Chamoli district, on Wednesday.

The Army Chief had conducted an aerial recce of Rimkhim, Niti and Laptal border outposts in Chamoli district on Thursday, sources said.

