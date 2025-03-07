New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited Strike One Corps and attended the capability development conference. He also reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation for developments along the Northern Borders.

In a post on X Additional Directorate General of Public Information in the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi visited StrikeOne Corps on 06 March 2025 and attended the capability development conference. He also reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation for developments along the Northern Borders."

"COAS, while interacting with senior commanders from the three services, urged them to embrace innovation and proactively adapt to the changing face of modern warfare. COAS also witnessed an equipment display aimed at leveraging emerging technologies to address complex security challenges. COAS felicitated selected personnel for professional excellence and dedication to duty," ADG PI further added.

Last week, General Upendra Dwivedi delivered a keynote address on India's Strategic Overview and Regional Geo-Political Situation at Ecole De Guerre to the French Joint Staff College Course in France. He provided a comprehensive overview of India's strategic landscape and the regional geopolitical dynamics to the audience which included 98 international officers from 68 nations.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS delivered a keynote address on India's Strategic Overview and Regional Geo-Political Situation at Ecole De Guerre, to the prestigious French Joint Staff College course."

"He provided a comprehensive overview of India's strategic landscape and regional geopolitical dynamics to the audience, which included 98 international officers from 68 countries. The session emphasised the evolving security environment, the vital role of modern armies in addressing emerging challenges and the imperative for enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective security," it added.

Indian Army Chief also laid a wreath at the Indian War Memorial in Neuve-Chapelle, France, honouring the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during World War I. During his visit, General Dwivedi also visited the French Army's 3rd Division at Fort Ganteaume, where he was briefed on its role and plans for joint training between India and France, including Exercise SHAKTI, which is scheduled to take place in France later this year. (ANI)

