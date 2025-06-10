New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, emphasised Germany's commitment as a long-standing partner for Indian students and encouraged prospective applicants to explore the country's higher education opportunities directly rather than through agents.

Ackermann said, "Germany has been a very reliable partner for decades for Indian students. We have seen the numbers grow over the last couple of years exponentially. Now we have 50 thousand Indians in Germany. What we want to make clear is that we are a reliable partner on whom you can count, and we are really looking for talent. We are looking for the smartest, the brightest ones, the ones who maybe had an idea to go elsewhere to study. We say to them that there is a first-class education in Germany. There is English-taught education in Germany, mainly in the STEM area. So if you are not sure where to go, look at German universities, look at what they have to offer and do it individually and not through agents."

Philipp Ackermann also encouraged Indian students to explore state-owned and state-run universities in Germany, which offer better quality education at a lower cost.

Germany is positioning itself as a global hub for higher education, focusing on attracting Indian students and professionals. With 50,000 Indian students already studying in Germany, the country is keen to increase this number, particularly in top universities. The ambassador highlighted the benefits of studying in Germany, including low fees, high-quality education, and a welcoming environment for skilled labour.

These universities offer top-class education at a lower cost than private institutions. He also warned against private colleges that may not provide the same quality of education.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Ackermann highlighted the country's liberal laws for skilled labour immigration and its excellent experience with Indian students.

"We have very liberal laws when it comes to skilled labour immigration. I feel that in skilled labour, we are very good and performing. What is of interest to us is that when it comes to higher education, we have 50,000 Indian students in Germany, the biggest non-German group at German universities. We want to increase this number; we want to increase it specifically in one area, namely, in the top universities area. Now, our experience with Indian students is excellent. We have had a very, very good experience with the ambitious, industrious, and very courageous bunch of people from this country who made it after graduation and had an opportunity to get jobs after graduation. Now, when you see what happens in the world, you see the US being much more difficult, and so easily, you see, people's background being checked in the US. I can state only very firmly that these ambitious, smart, and industrious students are very welcome in Germany," said the German envoy.

Germany is emerging as a premier destination for Indian students seeking top-class education and skill development, and it offers high-quality education, particularly in technical and STEM subjects, at a lower cost compared to countries like the US.

"They get a first-class education, above all in technical subjects, or STEM subjects, but at a much lower cost than in the US. So, I encourage these smart and ambitious students of India who want to get a top-class education, if you don't get what you want in other parts of the world, focus on Germany," said Ackermann.

The ambassador advised Indian students to be cautious of private colleges in Germany that may not offer the same quality of education as state-owned universities. These colleges often charge high fees and may not provide a German diploma.

"Language is not an issue. The courses are taught in English. The fees are very low. At the same time, I have to say that we see agencies here in India aggressively recruiting students for non-German colleges in Germany. Private colleges, coming from other countries, third countries, like the UK, Poland, Italy, and after graduation, do not produce a German diploma. It's a pretty sure Italian diploma. So, we are very concerned that these colleges do not charge much money. People pay a lot of money for education, which is not to be compared to the education that state-owned and state-run universities offer, which is much cheaper and much better. So, I would say that I would encourage every student in India to look first and foremost at the state-owned and state-run universities in Germany to check whether they have something that interests them. It is by far the better choice," said Ackermann.

Philipp Ackermann also discussed the country's foreign policy approach towards India, highlighting the strong commitment of the new German government to the Indo-German partnership. He emphasised the importance of personal meetings between leaders and officials of both countries.

"I think we can say now that Germany, with the new government under the new Chancellor, the new coalition, has exactly the same focus on India as the previous government. We have seen a very successful visit by Dr Jaishankar in Berlin. In the last month, we had a very fruitful conversation between the Chancellor and Prime Minister Modi. We'll have a series of visits from parliamentarians, foreign secretaries, other ministers will come. So, I think we will see a series of very interesting personal meetings in the course of the year, and that shows how strongly the new government is committed to this Indo-German partnership. So, I am very happy about that," he added.

Germany and India are collaborating on climate change, smart cities, and biodiversity projects, marking a shift from traditional development cooperation to a partnership of equals.

"India and Germany are partners in a common effort to get a grip on what is really pressing in the world. Therefore, both sides have agreed in what we call the partnership of green and sustainability developments. It's a very interesting partnership where India and Germany sit together every year and identify projects where you can implement measures that are fighting climate change, improving smart cities, in favour of biodiversity and its consequences. It's a partnership on equal footing, and I think we are beyond development cooperation areas," said Ackermann.

The ambassador also praised EAM S Jaishankar's recent visit to Germany, describing it as a huge success.

"The visit was a huge success. We are always very happy when the Minister of External Affairs travels to Germany. It was a very important visit because it was the first visit for the new foreign minister to Germany. I think the bilateral visit went excellently. S Jaishankar also met the new Federal Chancellor. He met with parliamentarians and gave a speech at a Think tank. So, it was a very comprehensive and good visit. I think it made an Indian point of view very clear," said the German Ambassador.

He highlighted the importance of the visit in strengthening bilateral ties and conveying the Indian perspective on various issues, including the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"Jaishankar is an extremely eloquent and very intelligent foreign minister. He can wonderfully explain things. I think the Indian point of view was heard and seen. Everywhere he went, it was made very clear how terrible we felt the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and what a disaster that is for the families who lost their loved ones, and if that is not an act of terror, then what is an act of terror? Our sympathies and feelings were shared with S Jaishankar because that also shocked Germany," said Ackermann. (ANI)

