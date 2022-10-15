Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called upon BJP workers to get ready for hardwork as she targeted the state's Congress government over a host of issues.

Raje, who visited the Shakambhari Mata's temple in Sikar district to offer prayers, called upon workers to get ready and said that now is the time to work hard and shed blood and sweat.

Also Read | India Rejects Global Hunger Report 2022, Says Government Taking Series of Measures To Ensure Food Security.

According to Raje's spokesperson, Raje offered prayers at the Shakambhari temple. Earlier, party workers from different places welcomed Raje.

Raje targeted the Congress government of the state. She said farmers, traders, unemployed, labourers and women are all unhappy in the present regime.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar's Relative Shoots Man Dead During 'Robbery' Bid in Ghaziabad, Says Acted in Self-Defence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)