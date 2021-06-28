Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Three members of a family were shot dead and one critically injured in an attack allegedly by miscreants here in Loni district late on Sunday night, police said.

"Three men succumbed to gunshot injuries. Treatment of a woman is underway. A team is investigating the incident spot. A probe is on," said police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

