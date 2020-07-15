Ghaziabad, Jul 14 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her two children were crushed to death under the wheels of a truck, while her husband had a narrow escape when they fell off their motorcycle on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on Delhi-Meerut road near Dagar Vihar colony in Murad Nagar, they said.

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Today.

After the accident, locals gathered on the road and blocked the traffic. On receiving information, police reached the spot and pacified the infuriated mob.

Ghaziabad SP (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that Asif (30), along with his wife Parveen and two sons -- Rihan (6) and Faizan (3) -- was going back to Rardhana village in Meerut district from Arthala village in Sahibabad area on a motorcycle.

Also Read | Bengaluru Under 7-Day COVID-19 Lockdown: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines, See Full List of What is Allowed and Prohibited.

They were returning from a condolence meeting of a relative, he said.

When Asif reached near Murad Nagar, he lost balance of the motorcycle as it collided with some object. While Asif fell on the roadside, his wife and children fell down on the road, the officer said.

He said an over speeding truck coming from behind ran over the woman and the two children.

After the accident, the driver fled leaving the truck, which was seized by police, and Asif was taken for treatment to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, Jadaun added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)