New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east Delhi will be closed from April 8 to 10 coinciding with the last three days of Navratra festival, the area's mayor has said.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday had said that the three-day closure of the abattoir was an annual exercise and "not a new order".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Dies in Accident in Dwarka, Family Alleges Murder in Road Rage.

He had also "appealed" to traders to keep meat shops closed during Navratra or at least on the last three days of the festival, even as the authorities said "no official order" had been issued in this connection.

Aggarwal had also claimed that during Navratra, "90 per cent of the people do not consume non-vegetarian food".

Also Read | 'Hindi Should Be an Alternative Language to English', Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

Aggarwal's comments had stoked a controversy and drew sharp reactions on social media.

The East Delhi mayor said every year on the last three of Navratra, the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is closed, and this year it will be closed from April 8-10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)