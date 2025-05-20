New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A giant snake, believed to be a royal diadem, was spotted in Delhi Gate graveyard on Tuesday, according to a video that surfaced on social media.

The clip showed a long, thick snake moving through tall grass, seemingly coiling around a smaller animal.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

A forest department official said a complaint had been received and efforts to locate the reptile were underway. "So far, no snake has been found," the official added.

Matia Mahal MLA Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, who visited the spot, told PTI, "From what we know, there are said to be two large snakes. I was present during the operation, but the snakes have not been found yet. Locals say this is the first time in 50 years that snakes of this size have been seen in the area."

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

The Delhi Gate cemetery is surrounded by patches of vegetation, and snakes are not uncommon in such areas.

Authorities have requested residents to remain cautious and report any further sightings.

Meanwhile, Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said Royal Diadem is a harmless snake that feeds on rats. On average it's about 4-4.5 ft long and is common in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)