Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Gujarat is strengthening its push to emerge as a major hub for medical device manufacturing with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) announcing a new, sector-specific Medical Device Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot district. Spread over 336 acres, the park is envisioned as an integrated ecosystem supporting the entire value chain, from research and product development to testing, manufacturing and global exports.

Officials said the upcoming park will cater to India's fast-growing medical device sector by offering plug-and-play infrastructure and industry-focused facilities. The initiative aligns with Gujarat's broader strategy to attract high-value manufacturing investments and reinforce its leadership in sunrise sectors.

Also Read | 'Your Generation Will Sail Us to New Heights': PM Narendra Modi to Gen Z, Alpha on Veer Bal Diwas 2025.

The Nagalpar site has been strategically selected for its strong connectivity. It is located close to key ports such as Pipavav (125 km), Kandla (198 km) and Mundra (243 km), enabling efficient export logistics. Rajkot Airport provides air connectivity to major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while the park lies just 9 km from National Highway-27, linking it to Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi.

The park will feature ready-to-use utilities designed for medical device manufacturers. These include a proposed water supply system with a capacity of 3.5 million litres per day, dedicated solid waste management facilities, a sewage treatment plant, and land earmarked for a 66 KV substation to ensure uninterrupted power. A common warehouse and logistics centre is also planned to support supply chain efficiency.

Also Read | Biswa Bandhu Sen Dies at 72: Tripura Assembly Speaker and Four-Time MLA Passes Away in Bengaluru.

The announcement comes ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) scheduled to be held in Rajkot in January 2026. The conference is expected to serve as a key platform to attract domestic and global investors to the new medical device ecosystem. Leveraging Rajkot's established base in orthopaedic and surgical device manufacturing, VGRC will highlight investment opportunities across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions in sectors such as engineering, ports and logistics, and agro and food processing.

State officials said VGRC will facilitate investor-government engagement, land allotments and partnerships, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of India's medical device manufacturing growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)