New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Ahead of Dusshera and the festive season, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days of wages to eligible non-gazetted railway employees, benefitting about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

The bonus will cost the exchequer around Rs 1,985 crore and is given to the non-gazetted employees of the railways every year, based on a formula.

"According to the formula, the employees were supposed to get 72 days' wage as a bonus. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet have decided to give 78 days' wage as a bonus to boost the morale of the railway employees," Union minister Anurag Thakur said while announcing the Cabinet's decision.

While talking to ANI, Chairman of Railway Board Suneet Sharma said, "Today, the Union Cabinet has decided that 78 days' bonus will be given to railway employees. 11.56 lakh employees will get its benefit. The total amount of these bonuses is Rs 1,985 crores."

"Despite the fact that last year was not easy, all the Railway employees have done a great job during the Corona period. We hope that in the coming years also, our employees will do a great job and this bonus will encourage them," he added. (ANI)

