Pratapgarh, February 4: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped in a village here by two men, police said on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sultanpur, Commits Suicide; Accused Arrested.

Lalganj Circle Officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the victim's mother in her complaint to the Superintendent of Police alleged that her daughter, a student of Class 8, was raped by 20-year-old Vinay Pal and 22-year-old Puneet Pal on January 30. US Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend, Her Friend After Finding Them Having Sex in Wisconsin; Arrested.

She also alleged that her earlier complaint to the local police was not heeded to and no action was taken against the accused. The two men, currently on the run, were booked on Saturday on the direction of the SP.

