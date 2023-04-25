Udhagamandalam (TN), Apr 25 (PTI) Following abduction, a 14-year-old tribal girl student was suspected to be raped and then killed, police said on Tuesday.

As the girl who went to school on Monday morning did not return home, her worried parents began a search for her and with the help of relatives and local people, they found her lying dead in a nearby wooded area. Immediately, they alerted police.

Following preliminary probe, police said they have identified a suspect and were on the look out for him, a young man. He is suspected to have kidnapped the victim in a car, sexually assaulted and killed her. The rape and killing of the teenager has led to outrage and tense moments here.

