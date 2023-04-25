Kapurthala, April 25: A 120-year-old clock installed at the "Ghanta Ghar" school in Punjab's Kapurthala by then Maharaja Jagatjit Singh has been repaired and is functioning again after a gap of more than a decade, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said he came to know that the clock was not functioning for more than a decade during a recent visit to the Government Senior Secondary School (Ghanta Ghar).

The deputy commissioner hired the services of T R Clock Company of Kolkata to repair the London-made clock.

Earlier, the clock was a major attraction of the city and its chimes used to be heard from a long distance. According to a descendent of the erstwhile royal family of Kapurthala, the clock was installed 120 years ago by then Maharaja Jagatjit Singh.

