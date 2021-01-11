Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The woman, who was arrested after her boyfriend allegedly died of suffocation after a rope was tied around his neck during sex in Khaperkheda here last week, was sent to police remand till January 13.

The incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city on January 7. The police have registered an offence of murder against her, following a complaint by relatives of the deceased.

The woman was produced before a local court which has sent her to police remand till January 13.

"The man along with a woman booked a room at a lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. After watching a porn clip, the woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck," a police officer had said.

According to police the woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless.The woman informed the manager and the man's body was sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on, police said. (ANI)

