Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Dr Srimathy Kesan, Founder & CEO, Space Kidz India, said that the ShaktiSAT Mission, the world's first all-girls lunar satellite initiative led by Space Kidz India, brought young girls from 26 African countries together, highlighting the similar challenges faced by them globally.

"We have about 26 African countries as a part of this mission. When we started interacting with them about girls in technology, girls going into universities at least, it was almost like it rang a bell, just like rural India. So, I mean, we are sharing the waters across the world, and the challenges girls face around the globe are similar. So we wanted to bring more African children into this mission..." she said.

Speaking to ANI, Kesan hailed Savannah Mazia, ICT, Information Technology Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, for overseeing the growth and development of young girls in the society.

"Give them that technology, so that they can see not just the moon, but give them the highest possible place in this world so that whenever they see that moon, they feel a piece of themselves is there. So that is why we wanted more girls from African countries to join ShaktiSAT, and the minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini is being extremely kind. She's a woman minister, ICT, Information Technology Minister, Savannah Mazia. She was the first person who actually wanted an interaction with me before signing with the girls. This was something very unique and different because for a minister to think so much about the girls, and to wonder whether the people talking about building a satellite with young children are genuine. Is it true? I just love that intention of hers. It is so important to protect your girls..." she said.

Young girls from Nigeria, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia have joined Space Kidz India's ShaktiSAT Mission.

"We've had a beautiful launch at the Kingdom of Espartini. The girls are onboarded over the Zoho platform, and they've started accessing. The 21 modules that we've created exclusively for them. So it's a beautiful thing. And then we've moved to Nigeria. We've got children from Nigeria. We've got Tanzania. We've got Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia..." she said.

Furthermore, describing their enthusiasm, Kesan said that they are not only excited to visit India but also to make a satellite. Numerous children from conflict zones are delighted to be offered the opportunity to work in space. She mentions various space agencies, including the Nigerian Space Agency and the South African Space Agency, which also support the partnership.

"So many children are waiting to come to India. They're so excited. know, coming to India is one thing, and then building a satellite is another thing. So both these things are really, really exciting for these girls because there are so many children who wrote to me saying we belong to a conflict zone. Despite the fact that you searched for us, and you're giving us this opportunity to work in space. I mean, this is the kind of jubilation they have, so we're delighted..." she stated.

She mentioned various space agencies, including the Nigerian Space Agency and the South African Space Agency, that also support the partnership.

"Mr Matthew from the DG of NASDAQ, that is Nigerian Space Agency, and SAMSA, the South African Space Agency, Mr. Humblani, he is also extremely happy that this partnership is not only for the children and Mission Shakti, this is space diplomacy on a huge, this is what we need to bring the world together and India is known for that. to bring the world together for space," she said.

Mission ShakthiSAT is emerging as a powerful international platform championing girls' leadership and participation in space exploration. (ANI)

