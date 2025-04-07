New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, accusing him of abandoning the beliefs of Balasaheb Thackeray and following the views of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi instead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's on Sunday said, "After Waqf, BJP is after the land of Christians, Jains, Sikhs and temple land."

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Uddhav Thackeray should explain that what is his compulsion that Balasaheb Thackeray who once demanded the complete abolition of Waqf Board and now the one who claims to be his descendant, Uddhav Thackeray is opposing the Amendment (of Waqf Act). Today, after his 'siyaasi dharmaantaran', Uddhav Thackeray has given up on Balasaheb's ideology and has adopted Rahul Gandhi's ideology...."

Poonawalla pointed out that while Balasaheb had once called for the complete abolition of the Waqf Board, Uddhav Thackeray now opposed the amendment to the Waqf Act.

On the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Before Rahul Gandhi wears a white t-shirt and begins his 'palayan roko Naukri do' campaign in Bihar, he must tell by wearing which colour t-shirt he will go to Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka to stop inflation, loot and to provide promised government jobs."

Poonawalla criticized Rahul Gandhi for focusing on Bihar while ignoring other pressing issues in states where Congress is in power, such as Karnataka and Telangana. He pointed out that in Karnataka, there are concerns about atrocities against women, and in Telangana, issues like deforestation and student violence need attention.

He further added, "In Karnataka, atrocities are being committed against women; he should go there to stop rapes; in Telangana, he should go and stop the cutting of forests and protect students from being beaten up by Revanth Reddy's lead govt... Why did migration happen in Bihar? Who is the father of 'jungle raj'? Lalu Yadav. It was during his tenure 'katta factories' were opened up in Bihar instead of schools and colleges... He (Rahul Gandhi) should first break alliance with them (RJD) and then talk about jobs..."

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to join NSUI National incharge Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' Yatra in Begusarai's Bihar.

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition will later address a public meeting in Patna. (ANI)

