New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Jal Shakti Ministry on Tuesday released a glacial lake atlas of the Ganga river basin which can be used for carrying out climate change impact analysis and disaster mitigation planning by analysing changes in water bodies in the Himalayan region over time.

The present glacial lake atlas is based on the inventoried glacial lakes in part of Ganga river basin from its origin to foothills of Himalayas, covering a catchment area of 2,47,109 sq km.

A total of 4,707 glacial lakes have been mapped in the Ganga river basin with a total lake water spread area of 20,685 hectares.

The study portion of Ganga river basin covers part of India and transboundary region. The atlas is available on Bhuvan portal of National Remote Sensing Centre of the ISRO (https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/nhp/), India WRIS Portal (www.indiawris.gov.in) and NHP web site of DoWR, RD & GR (www.nhp.mowr.gov.in).

"The atlas also provides authentic database for regular or periodic monitoring changes in spatial extent (expansion/shrinkage), and formation of new lakes. The atlas can also be used in conjunction with glacier information for their retreat and climate impact studies.

"The information on glacial lakes like their type, hydrological, topographical, and associated glaciers are useful in identifying the potential critical glacial lakes and consequent GLOF risk," the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

Central and State Disaster Management Authorities can make use of the atlas for disaster mitigation planning and related programme, it added.

The atlas was released by Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Pankaj Kumnar, ISRO Chairman K Sivan and other senior officials.

Sivan also launched the NHP–Bhuvan portal of NRSC. The National Hydrology Project or NHP-Bhuvan Portal is a repository of information on the initiatives undertaken by the NRSC under the NHP with a facility to download the reports and knowledge products being developed by the NRSC. PTI PR

