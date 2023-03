Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The second meeting of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under G20 India Presidency concluded here on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the two-day meeting was led by GPFI Co-Chair and G20 India Presidency and saw participation from Ministry of Finance and Central Bank representatives from G20 and non-G20 countries and international organisations.

The meeting also witnessed announcement of the selection of the new long-term Co-Chairs of the GPFI. India and Italy were announced as the new GPFI Co-Chairs with support from the whole membership. They have been selected for duration of three years and their tenure will commence from 2024, it said.

During the plenary, the GPFI members discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables for the year including those on Digital Financial Inclusion, SME Finance.

A dedicated workshop was also organised for the development of GPFI Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) 2023 which will guide the financial inclusion work under G20 for 2024-26, it further said.

