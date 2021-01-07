Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) As many as 18,277 healthcare workers in Goa will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, a senior health department official said on Thursday.

The state task force for the COVID-19 vaccination drive met in Panaji during the day. The meeting, chaired by state health secretary Amit Satija, was held ahead of the second dry run for vaccination on Friday.

"The second dry run will be held at six government facilities Valpoi, Candolim, Mapusa (North Goa), Quepem, Chinchinim, Margao (South Goa) - and private facilities, Manipal Hospital at Dona Paula (North Goa) and Victor Hospital in Margao (South Goa)," the senior official who attended the meeting said.

The data of over 12,000 healthcare workers in government sector and over 5,000 in private sector is ready and a total 18,277 persons will be inoculated in the first phase, he said.

"Walk-in coolers with a capacity to hold 10 lakh doses and ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) with capacity to store a total of 9,26,444 doses are available," the official said.

At least 3,706 vaccinators from government sector and 3,397 from the private sector are available in the state, the official said.

Moreover, government and private officials, who will be part of the immunization programme, have also been trained for handling Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), he said.

"AEFIs will be handled at respective health centres and referred to district hospitals or Goa Medical College as per need," he said.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board has authorized all peripheral health centres to handle biomedical waste generated during the Immunisation drive, the official said.

Bio-medical waste from private sector will be managed by the respective hospitals, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)