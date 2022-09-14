Panaji, September 14: Eight Congress MLAs from Goa are set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. Goa: Eight Congress MLAs To Join BJP, Says State Party Chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

