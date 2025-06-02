Sanquelim (Goa) [India], June 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday termed the creation of the Divyang Department in his administration a "major change" in spearheading the welfare of the differently abled in the state.

"The Goa government has started a Divyang Department. This is a major change after the International Purple Festival," Sawant told ANI at the concluding ceremony of ADIP Assessment Camp.

Also Read | 'Britain's Got Talent 2025?: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry for Bagging Third Place in ‘BGT’ Finale, Says ‘You Made Us All Proud'.

"Divyang Minister Subhash Faldessai has done excellent work. I thank the department and the minister. We are ahead of other governments when it comes to welfare for the divyangs," the Chief Minister added.

The Goa government organised Assessment Camps across all talukas of the state from May 20 to June 02.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in June 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 9 Days, Check Full List Here.

These camps aimed to identify eligible Divyangs (PwDs) for free distribution of aid and appliances under the ADIP Scheme as part of Swayampurna Goa 2.0 and Inclusive Goa initiatives.

Over 11,800 PwDs across Goa were personally contacted via phone calls informing them about the camp's scheduled date, time and venue.

Divyangjans who have 40 per cent disability (UDID Certificate), monthly income below 22,500(with valid income proof), Aadhaar and address proof, no aid received in the last three years (one year for children under 18 for specific items) are eligible for these camps.

Locomotor, visual impairment, hearing impairment and intellectual and developmental disabilities were covered in this camp. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)