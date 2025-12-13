New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stepped up his campaign in Goa, carrying out a door-to-door outreach in Anjuna in support of AAP candidate Pujan Malvankar, the party said in a release.

During this time, AAP Goa In-charge Atishi, Goa President Amit Palekar, and other local leaders were also present.

Addressing a public meeting in Chimbel, Goa, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Wherever we are going, even now as I return after doing door to door campaigning in Anjuna, we are receiving immense love and affection. It truly feels like something significant is happening in Goa. There is a wave of change happening across Goa. Everywhere you go, there is this powerful atmosphere of change. Never before in Zilla Panchayat elections have such large gatherings taken place as are now happening for the Aam Aadmi Party."

The AAP National Convenor said, as per the release, "I have come all the way from Delhi to ask for your votes. I have come specially from Delhi. On 20 December, the Zilla Panchayat elections are being held, and I am here to ask you for votes for the Aam Aadmi Party and for the 'jhaadu' symbol. Not a single big Congress leader has come from Delhi, not a single big BJP leader has come from Delhi. Only the National Convenor of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, has come to ask for your vote."

Expressing grief over the Arpora fire incident, he said, "It made me deeply sad. There was a time when the world asked about Goa's tourism and its beaches. Today, the world is asking about the Arpora fire incident. First of all, I pray to God that the souls of the 25 people who lost their lives in that fire rest in peace. But why did this fire incident happen? At that time, I was in Delhi and read in the newspapers that the Arpora nightclub had no occupancy certificate, no building permission, no construction permission, no excise permission, and no trade licence. It had nothing at all. It was completely illegal, completely unlawful, yet it was operating openly." (ANI)

