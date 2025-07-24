Panaji, Jul 24 (PTI) The Goa assembly has passed a bill which seeks to prohibit the breeding and domestication of animals declared as ferocious, and lays down a framework for compensation in case of attacks and imprisonment of up to three months for violations.

The Goa Animal Breeding and Domestication (Regulation and Compensation) Bill, 2025, was introduced after cases of ferocious dog breeds like Pitbull and Rottweilers biting children were reported in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the assembly on Wednesday.

While opposition members, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai and Congress legislator Carlos Alvares Ferreira, demanded a detailed discussion on the bill, Sawant defended it, saying it was brought keeping in mind the safety of people in the state.

The bill, passed by the House on Wednesday, empowers the state government to declare any breed or class of animals as ferocious through a notification in the official gazette.

Once notified, the breeding, keeping or importing of such animals in the state will be strictly prohibited.

The bill, tabled by state Animal Husbandry Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar, mandates the owners of such animals to report them to the Directorate of Animal Husbandry within 30 days of the notification and to sterilise them within 60 days.

Violations of the legislation would attract a minimum imprisonment of 15 days, which may extend up to three months, along with a fine of Rs 50,000 and compulsory community service. In certain cases, courts may allow community service in lieu of jail term.

The bill also provides for compensation to the people injured or killed by ferocious animals. Claims can be filed within six months of the incident and must be resolved by the competent authority within three months.

Appeals, if any, can be made to the Administrative Tribunal of Goa.

A register of such ferocious animals will be maintained by the Director of Animal Husbandry, and the state government has been empowered to frame rules and remove difficulties arising during implementation.

The bill does not involve any financial burden on the state exchequer, according to the financial memorandum attached to it.

