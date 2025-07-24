New Delhi, July 24: In a major breakthrough for male contraception, the first human safety trial of the hormone-free birth control pill YCT-529 has shown promising results. Developed by YourChoice Therapeutics in collaboration with Columbia University and the University of Minnesota, the experimental pill successfully completed phase 1 testing. Sixteen healthy men who had previously undergone vasectomies were recruited to receive oral doses of 10, 30, 90, or 180 mg of YCT-529. The goal of this early-stage trial wasn’t to test its effectiveness in preventing pregnancy, but to evaluate whether the drug is safe for human consumption. The findings, published in Communications Medicine, indicate that YCT-529 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse effects, marking a significant step forward in male birth control development.

YCT-529’s greatest advantage lies in its non-hormonal composition, distinguishing it from most female contraceptives. Existing male contraceptive options remain limited to condoms and vasectomies. If proven effective in larger trials, YCT-529 could become the first daily pill for men, addressing the long-standing contraceptive imbalance between genders. Early animal studies already revealed the pill’s impressive ability to prevent 99% of pregnancies in mice, giving researchers confidence in its potential as a safe and reversible method of male birth control. Birth Control Pills for Men? 3 Things You Should Know About Male Contraceptive Pills or DMAU.

How Does YCT-529 Prevent Sperm Production Without Hormones?

YCT-529 works by blocking a metabolite of vitamin A—essential for sperm development—from binding to its receptor in the testes. This action disrupts sperm production without altering hormone levels. Crucially, it does not affect testosterone, sex drive, or overall hormonal balance. This approach avoids the side effects associated with hormone-based contraceptives, such as mood swings or reduced libido, making it a potentially more appealing option for men. Don’t Like Using Condom for Sex? 'Male Pill', Oral Contraceptive for Men To Soon Hit Markets As Researchers Find Way To Stop Sperm in Its Track.

When Will It Be Available?

While phase 1 safety trials have been successful, researchers will now begin larger-scale studies to determine the pill’s actual efficacy in suppressing sperm production. Experts believe that if all goes well, a market-ready male contraceptive pill like YCT-529 could be available by the end of this decade.

Were Any Side Effects Observed?

No serious side effects were reported. Participants showed no changes in heart rate, hormone levels, mood, inflammation, or sexual function. Additionally, food intake had no significant impact on how the drug was absorbed or processed.

The success of YCT-529’s first human safety trial marks a critical turning point in male reproductive health. With no hormones, minimal side effects, and promising early data, YCT-529 could revolutionise birth control by offering men a safe, effective, and convenient alternative in the near future.

