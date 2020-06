Panaji, Jun 27 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will be held from July 27 to August 7.

Governor Satya Malik summoned the 10-day session through a notification issued on Friday.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel Grilled For Hours by ED at His Residence in Connection to Sterling Biotech Case.

In the 40-member House, the ruling BJP has 27 MLAs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)