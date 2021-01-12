Panaji (Goa) [India], January 12 (ANI): Amid the emergence of bird flu cases in several states in the country, the Goa government has banned the entry of poultry from neighboring states as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Orders have been issued to ban the transportation of poultry from Maharashtra and Karnataka into Goa. Officials are instructed to ensure barring the entry of poultry from the neighbouring states."

On COVID-19 vaccination, the chief minister said, "I have attended the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 800 COVID warriors from Goa will receive the vaccine at 8 hospitals in the state.

As many as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying informed on Monday. Delhi and Maharashtra are the latest places to report the cases of avian influenza, according to an official statement.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms. (ANI)

