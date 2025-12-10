New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Wednesday granted a 36-hour transit remand of Ajay Gupta to the Goa police. He has been arrested in Delhi in the Goa club fire case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi granted a 36-hour transit remand of Ajay Gupta and directed him to be produced before the concerned court at Goa.

The court has also directed the Goa Police to take care of the medical issues Gupta is facing.

Goa police produced Ajay Gupta in the Saket court after his arrest from Delhi.

The investigation officer moved an application seeking transit remand of Ajay Gupta. While seeking remand, he cited the ongoing Indigo crisis and sought 36 hours of transit remand.

He has been arrested in the Goa Club fire incident, which claimed the lives of 25 people. Another accused, Gaurav and Saurav Luthra, have absconded to Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police informed the Rohini Court that accused brothers Gaurav and Saurav Luthra had left the country soon after the Goa club fire tragedy and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) had already been issued against them by a Goa court.

Opposing their plea for protection, the State submitted that the brothers were deliberately evading investigation and should not be granted any interim relief.

The accused, however, told the Court through their counsel that they apprehend arrest immediately upon landing in India. They argued that they had travelled to Thailand for work-related reasons and now wished to return but feared custodial action. Their lawyers emphasised that the applicants only sought brief transit protection to approach the competent court in Goa.

The Rohini Court took up the Transit anticipatory bail applications on Wednesday and questioned their maintainability, noting that the applicants were not presently within the territorial jurisdiction.

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the inquiry report will be ready within eight days, even as the state begins disbursing compensation to families of the victims and intensifies safety audits and enforcement across entertainment venues.

The district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned by Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, who also own Birch by Romeo Lane. (ANI)

