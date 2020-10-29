Panaji, Oct 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat CM and BJP stalwart Keshubhai Patel.

Patel (92) died in Ahmedabad after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Keshubhai Patel Ji, former Chief Minister of Gujarat and senior leader of @BJP$India.

"His vast contribution to the public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. May God give strength to his family in this hour of distress, Sawant tweeted. PTI

