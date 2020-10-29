Khagaria Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. In the context of Lok Sabha Elections, the Khagaria seat falls under the same name. It was one of the 36 seats in Bihar Assembly Elections, where a VVPAT was used for voting. The constituency has a history of high-profile clashes over the years. The upcoming Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls will be conducted in 3 phases, as against the usual 5-phase elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the official dates of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The 1st phase of Bihar Assembly Elections will take place on October 28 (71 seats), the 2nd phase will be on November 3 (94 seats), while the last phase will be on November 7 (78 seats). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

The EC will declare the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10. If you are searching for the complete schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020, then you have arrived at the right place. Know all about the candidates of Khagaria constituency, and dates of 2020 Bihar Elections right here.

Complete schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Poonam Devi Yadav, of the Janata Dal (United), is the incumbent MLA from the Khagaria constituency. Not just that, she is a 3-time MLA from the same seat. Be it about Bihar Elections 2005, 2010, or 2015, it was Poonam Devi who emerged victoriously from the same constituency.

Come 2020, the main contenders from the Khagaria constituency, in the Bihar Elections, would be Poonam Devi Yadav (JD-U), Chatrapati Yadav (Congress), and Renu Kumari (LJP). It will be an interesting 3-way fight in Khagaria Assembly Elections 2020.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance suffered a jolt when Chirag Paswan-led LJP decided to contest Bihar Polls alone. However, the NDA alliance is banking on Nitish Kumar’s past performance to see their ship sail through. As for the alliance of Congress and RJD, Tejashwi Yadav seems to be their unofficial CM face in the political campaigns.

