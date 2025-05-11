Panaji (Goa) [India], May 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday held Janta Darbar at Ravindra Bhavan in Sankhali, and listened to the grievances of the people.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Goa Raj Bhavan organised a 'Sarva Dharma Sadasu' (All-Religious Gathering) to collectively condemn the "unethical and unwarranted actions" of Pakistan against India.

The event was held at the historic Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Goa.

The solemn assembly was convened to express unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces and the Union Government's steadfast efforts in defending the nation's sovereignty and integrity. The Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai, and the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, graced the occasion and addressed the gathering.

In his address, the Governor emphasised the importance of unity and the timeless power of truth.

"Dharma is truth, and truth will always prevail. Ultimately, evil will fail," he stated, urging all citizens to stand united for the nation.

Each speaker expressed heartfelt prayers and messages of support for the soldiers and the central leadership working tirelessly to safeguard India.

The 'Sarva Dharma Sadasu' served as a significant symbol of national unity and spiritual resilience, showcasing that irrespective of religious background, the people of India stand together in the face of external aggression.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan worked out an understanding of the stoppage of firing and military action .India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

