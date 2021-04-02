Panaji (Goa) [India], April 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday urged people to follow COVID-19 safety norms as cases are rising in the coastal state.

"We are appealing to people to follow COVID-19 safety norms as cases are rising. Vaccination is being conducted at all government hospitals, primary health centres, district hospitals and private hospitals," Sawant said while speaking to ANI.

Goa registered 280 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 81 recoveries and one death, said the state health department on Friday.

The cumulative count of the infections in the state has reached 58,584. The state has witnessed 55,838 recoveries so far while the death toll has mounted to 832. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)