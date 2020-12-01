Panaji (Goa) [India], December 1 (ANI): Riyaz Shaikh, Goa Congress State Convenor of Minority Department, on Tuesday, tendered his resignation from the post and from primary membership, accusing the Congress party of "not doing enough for minorities".

Shaikh's resignation comes after Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Minority Wing Chairman Urfan Mulla tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the position of GPCC Spokesperson, citing lack of unity among senior party leaders in the state.

In a letter addressed to GPCC president Girish Chodankar, Shaikh said, "I am tendering my resignation from the post of State Convenor of the Minority Department as well as primary membership with immediate effect."

He also thanked for the opportunity to serve the party and his people and explained that he had taken the decision in light of Mulla's resignation, and claimed that "minorities in the party were being used without getting any benefit".

"I have taken this decision since our Congress Minority leader and former Pradesh Congress Minority Chairman Urfan Mulla has stepped down from the Congress party that we minorities were being used without getting any benefits. Without my leader it will not be possible for me to work for the party," Shaikh concluded. (ANI)

