Panaji (Goa) [India], June 10 (ANI): Goa doctors on Tuesday called off their planned strike against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who used harsh language against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a visit to the Goa Medical College and Hospital. During an inspection, the Minister was accused of humiliating and disrespecting a senior doctor.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji to address the concerns of protesting doctors. During the visit, he assured the doctors that their demands would be met, paving the way for resolving the ongoing dispute.

"A meeting was held with guards, consultants, and doctors to discuss the demands and concerns. Seven demands were placed, focusing on ensuring the safety and security of medical staff and preventing such incidents in the future. A committee has been formed to oversee the demands implementation, comprising the Secretary of Health, Dean of the Medical College and concerned Department Heads," said Sawant.

The Goa CM thanked doctors for their understanding and cooperation in calling off the strike. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our medical staff and providing quality healthcare to the people of Goa," said Pramod Sawant.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the doctors and the government. The MOU outlines the terms agreed upon by both parties, paving the way for improved hospital safety and security measures.

" A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed, outlining the terms agreed upon by both parties.Increased Security: Additional police force and security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of doctors and hospital staff. The government has assured that there will be no tolerance for abuse or threats towards doctors and hospital staff. The doctors have emphasised that patient care will not be compromised and will remain their top priority", said Dr Ayush Sharma (President, Goa Association of Resident Doctors).

"We thank the Chief Minister for his timely intervention and for working towards the betterment of the people of Goa. We have decided to call off the strike and will continue to provide medical services without any obstruction," added Dr Ayush Sharma.

A massive protest broke out at Goa Medical College (GMC) on Monday as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students united in anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. They demanded a public apology and an end to the VIP culture in hospitals.

Medical professionals across departments participated widely in the protest. Speaking to ANI, one of the doctors, Pratik Sawant, said, "The doctors of GMC strongly condemn the verbal abuse of our colleague that happened in the Emergency Medicine and Trauma Department's casualty on Saturday."

In response to the backlash, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane expressed regret over his behaviour in a post on X. "During the broadcast with Prudent Media last night, I openly apologised to Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar for the harsh words I spoke during my visit to GMC. In the heat of the moment, my emotions overtook my expression, and I deeply regret how I addressed the situation. I never intended to undermine or disrespect the dignity of any medical professional," Rane wrote. (ANI)

