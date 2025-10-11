Panjim (Goa) [India], October 11 (ANI): Former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Permanent Invitee Girish Chodankar has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, following serious allegations allegedly levelled against them by injured activist Rama Kankonkar, a press release stated.

Girish Chodankar has sharply criticised the serious allegations made by injured activist Rama Kankonkar, which allegedly directly implicate Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Chodankar stated that these accusations, coming from a victim of the incident, cannot be dismissed or overlooked. He stressed that when individuals in power are accused of such serious misconduct, it raises troubling concerns about the erosion of democratic accountability.

According to him, those who are entrusted with upholding the law must not be allowed to undermine it.

He further questioned how a government can claim to represent the people when its own leadership stands accused of such acts. Chodankar demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence and take immediate action to address the growing public outrage and restore the government's credibility in Goa.

He called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister Rohan Khaunte, arguing that their continued presence in office would compromise any attempt at a fair investigation.

Chodankar has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, insisting that only a fully independent and transparent process can uncover the truth and deliver justice. (ANI)

