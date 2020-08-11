Panaji, Aug 11 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday announced a relief to power consumers in the form of a rebate worth Rs 18.3 crore amidst complaints of "inflated" power bills.

"50 per cent of the fixed charges (on electricity bills) are waived for months of April and May for all low-tension domestic, commercial and other categories," said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

For consumers falling under the high-tension category, the difference of the billed maximum demand charges and the actual recorded maximum demand charges for April and May 2020 are waived.

