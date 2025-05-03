Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Goa government has constituted a fact finding inquiry committee to investigate the stampede during Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgaon.

As per an official order of Goa Department of Home Secretariat, this committee is led by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Revenue) Sandeep Jacques and includes DIG Smti Varsha Sharma, Pravimal Abhishek, South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma.

The committee has been ordered to visit the incident site immediately and submit its report within 48 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai expressed condolences to the families affected by the Shirgaon stampede and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Six died, and more than 50 people were injured in the stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgaon, North Goa, SP Akshat Kaushal said.

"Governor of Goa PS Sreedharan Pillai has expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones in the recent tragic incident at Lairai Devi Jatra at Shirgaon. The Governor has wished a speedy recovery to the persons injured in the incident," as per a release from the Goa Raj Bhavan.

As per the Goa Raj Bhavan, Governor Pillai is cutting short his official tour to Kerala and returning to Goa to meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local authorities to discuss support measures.

"It is informed that, the Governor Pillai is immediately returning to Goa from an official tour to Kerala, in view of this recent incident in Goa and will also be discussing the matter with the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and local authorities, to extend maximum support and assistance to the affected, during the incident," the release read.

On the same day, the Goa government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic stampede.

In a post on X, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he will chair a high-level meeting to review the entire situation.

"A magisterial inquiry will be instituted to thoroughly investigate the incident at the Shirgaon Jatra. I will shortly be chairing a high-level meeting to review the entire situation and ensure appropriate action is taken," Goa CM posted on X.

According to the latest report shared by the Goa health minister, Vishwajit Rane, 74 people have been treated at government hospitals. These include Asilo Hospital in Mapusa, CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC).

Currently, 22 people are still in hospitals. Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three, and CHC Sankhali has one under observation.

In a post, X, Rane said, "As per the latest reports, a total of 74 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC). Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment: Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three patients under observation, and CHC Sankhali is monitoring one patient. Sadly, six individuals were brought in dead -- 4 at Asilo Hospital (2 males and two females), and two at CHC Bicholim."

Minister Rane also said a meeting will be held with health officials to make sure all patients get the best care and thanked all healthcare workers for their hard work during this difficult time.

"A meeting with the heads of DHS and GMC, along with the Secretary (Health), will be held shortly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in providing timely and effective treatment. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to public health and to supporting every healthcare worker tirelessly serving on the frontlines," he said on X. (ANI)

