Porvorim (Goa) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Government of Goa has taken a significant step towards ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more visitor-friendly tourism environment by passing an essential amendment to the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, on Thursday in the state assembly.

The House has approved the amendment to the bill. The bill shall be called the Goa Tourist Places (Protection and Maintenance) (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 'Vote Chori' Allegations: Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Leader for 'Attacking' Institutions, Defends Election Commission Over Voter List Revision.

The amendment seeks to expand the definition of "nuisance" at tourist sites and introduces more stringent penalties for violations, thereby reinforcing the state's commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism.

Tourism Minister Khaunte has stated in the assembly, while replying to a starred question during question hour, that the government will soon table a bill in the assembly.

Also Read | Bihar: STET Aspirants Stage Massive Protest in Patna, Demand Exam Before TRE 4 Recruitment (Watch Videos).

The new provisions outline a wider ambit of activities that now qualify as public nuisance at tourist locations. These include pestering tourists to purchase goods or services, consumption of alcohol in unauthorised areas, littering, open-air cooking, unauthorised hawking, ticket touting, and the illegal operation of water sports and boating activities. Such activities have not only disrupted public order but have also led to a decline in the overall experience for both tourists and local communities.

Minister for Tourism, Rohan A Khaunte, stated that the rapid expansion of tourism has resulted in the rise of unauthorised practices and violations of public decorum at many destinations. He emphasised that the amendment provides a much-needed legal mechanism to curb these issues and uphold the sanctity of Goa's tourist places.

"This legislation is a step in the right direction to address growing concerns and to maintain Goa's reputation as a responsible and world-class tourism destination," the Minister said.

However, the rapid expansion of tourism activities has also led to an increase in nuisance at tourist places, affecting the experience of visitors and locals in the State, disturbing public order, and causing environmental degradation. Instances of unauthorised activities, disturbances, and violations of public decorum have been on the rise, necessitating a stronger legal framework to address these concerns.

The amendment is aimed at preserving the integrity of Goa's tourist places, promoting responsible and regenerative tourism, and creating a hospitable environment while protecting the interests of local communities and stakeholders.

Under the revised act, offences will attract a minimum penalty of Rs 5,000, which may extend up to Rs 1,00,000. This is a significant increase from the earlier upper limit of Rs 50,000. In addition, violators may also be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, depending on the severity of the offence.

The amendment also introduces a provision for periodic review of penalties. The Department of Tourism will be empowered to re-evaluate and revise the quantum of fines every two years, in consultation with relevant authorities. The revised penalty may be increased by up to 10% of the existing fine amount, ensuring that the framework remains dynamic and effective over time.

This legislative update highlights the Government's ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experience, preserve public spaces, and foster a tourism ecosystem that respects both cultural values and environmental sustainability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)