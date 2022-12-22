Parra (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Goa Police crime branch along with Osmanadabad Police, on Wednesday arrested a history-sheeter from Goa's Parra.

He was wanted in multiple cases, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Ulhas. He was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in Anand Nagar police station of Osmanabad district in Maharashtra.

He was also under trial in a rape case in 2014.

Recently, the accused had attacked the victim of the rape case and escaped to Goa, the police said.

Senior officers of Maharashtra Police contacted the nodal officers of Goa Police and a special team was constituted to nab the accused.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, by a team led by inspector Laxi of the Crime Branch and Osmanabad Police. (ANI)

