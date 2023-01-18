Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) The implementation of the law banning loud music after 10 pm will weaken Goa's appeal as a wedding destination but the state government is willing to create special venues for hosting such events, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant was speaking in the assembly during the ongoing winter session. Recalling his experience at a function affected by the curb on music, Sawant said, “I had gone for one such wedding where they had to wind up everything by 10 pm. The hosts were quite upset,” he said.

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has asked the state government to implement the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules that prohibit loud music outdoors after 10 pm.

Stressing the need for a legal solution to the new challenge in the coastal state whose economy is heavily dependent on tourists, Sawant said the government is ready to create special areas where destination weddings and similar events can be held without too many restrictions on music.

The chief minister was speaking after the Opposition moved a calling attention motion saying the curbs on outdoor music will have a negative impact on tourism, hospitality and entertainment industries as well as the Goan culture.

State Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said the local community has been celebrating marriages with joy and pomp past midnight.

“The village-level religious celebrations like 'zatra' and feast were going past midnight and a common feature across Goa. But after the introduction of Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, all these activities are now curtailed and they are causing legal impediments to such religious cultural activities,” he said.

Cabral said the state has made representations to the Union environment ministry seeking permission for use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and midnight in every village or municipality on the day of annual temple festivals or feasts.

The state has also urged the Centre for similar relaxations at designated recreational zones meeting certain conditions to check noise pollution.

Tourists flock to Goa's beaches after the evening for recreation, he said, adding that such areas need relaxation on the use of loud music after sundown.

