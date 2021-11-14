Panaji, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was arrested in Calangute in Goa on Sunday for allegedly murdering his ex-wife's uncle, police said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: Policeman Injured in Encounter with Terrorists in Srinagar’s Jamalata.

Nitin Gadekar (38) was held in the early hours of the day for killing Joseph Fernandes after entering the latter's restaurant and hitting his head against a cement slab, a Calangute police station official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Parts of Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till November 18.

"Fernandes died on the way to GMCH. Gadekar also assaulted his ex-wife," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)