Panaji, May 27 (PTI) Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government had failed to control inflation, create employment and protect the nation's territory in its nine year rule.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Nirupam alleged the Centre was working for some friendly industrialists and said it must answer the Congress' nine questions on price rise, unemployment, national security, social harmony, social justice, democracy and federalism, welfare schemes and COVID-19 mismanagement.

"The Congress had lifted 26 crore people out of poverty during its rule while the Modi government ensured 28 crore people slid below the poverty line. Manufacturing sector is facing setbacks and unemployment is rising," he alleged.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre had failed to double the income of farmers and even now cultivators were earning as low as Rs 27 per day, Nirupam said.

