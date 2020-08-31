Panaji, Aug 31 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other politicians on Monday expressed grief over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"Deeply pained by passing away of former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji. His service to the nation and public life is unparallelled. His demise is a great loss to the nation. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of distress," Sawant tweeted.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said Mukherjee was a "versatile politician and a multi-domain policymaker".

"@INCGoa expresses its deepest condolences on the passing away of Pranab da, one of the most versatile politician, multi-domain policy maker, encyclopedia of parliamentary democracy and distinguished #BharatRatna. India will be poorer by his departure (sic)," he tweeted.

