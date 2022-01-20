New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday released another list of five candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.

With this, the party has so far declared 36 candidates.

Also Read | Breathtaking! Snow Leopard, 2 Cubs Caught on Camera in High Mountains of Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza (See Pic).

While Ekvis Gomes will contest from Panaji, Tukaram Borkar will be the Congress nominee from Siroda and Jose Luis Carlos Almeida will contest from the Vasco-da-Gama seat.

Anthony Dias will be the party candidate from the Benaulim Assembly seat and Amit Patkar will contest from the Curchorem seat for the Congress Party.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: Agra Man Hasanuram Ambedkari All Set To Contest 94th Elections, Wishes To Set Record of Losing 100 Times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)