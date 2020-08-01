Panaji (Goa) [India], August 1 (ANI): As many as 280 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 6,193.

So far, 4,438 people have recovered in the state while 48 have died due to the virus.

"Goa reported 280 new COVID-19 cases while 227 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 6,193 including 4,438 recoveries and 48 deaths," said State Health Department.

With 57,117 new COVID-19 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 16,95,988, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

