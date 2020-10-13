Panaji, Oct 13 (PTI) Goa recorded 408 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday,while three more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

Also, 554 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 34,252 in the coastal state, the official said.

The state's infection count rose to 39,082, while the death toll increased to 514, he said.

A total of 1,570 samples were tested for the infection during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,082, new cases 408, deaths 514, discharged 34,252, active cases 4,316, samples tested so far 2,74,974.

