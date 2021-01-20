Panaji, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 87 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 84 recovered from the infection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 52,657 and the count of recoveries rose to 51,036, the official said.

The toll stood at 756, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, he said.

There are currently 865 active cases in the coastal state, he said.

With the addition of 1,802 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,33,077, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,657, new cases 87, death toll 756, discharged 51,036, active cases 865, samples tested till date 4,33,077.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)