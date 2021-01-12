Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 51,983, after 92 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 94 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stood at 749 and the number of recoveries rose to 50,437, he said.

There are currently 797 active cases in the state, the official said.

The number of tests administered in the state reached 4,19,548, with the addition of 1,975 more samples tested in the day, he added.

