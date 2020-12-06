Panaji, Dec 6 (PTI) Goa on Sunday reported 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 48,686, a health department official said.

With one person succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll went up to 698 in the state, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 46,624 with 131 people being discharged after treatment in the day, leaving the state with 1,364 active cases, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,686, new cases 112, death toll 698, discharged 46,624, active cases 1,364, samples tested till date 3,59,345.

